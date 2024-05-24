Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $419,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.6 %

DT stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

