Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,096,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus International Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 304,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 107,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Janus International Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 233,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

