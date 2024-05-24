Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 31,649 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,649 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $342,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.