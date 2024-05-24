Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,116 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $279.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

