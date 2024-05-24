Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,675 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 132.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in SpartanNash by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.9 %

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $708.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

