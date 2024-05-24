Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 193.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

