Alan Ramsay Sells 2,550 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $84,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20.

On Friday, March 8th, Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.8 %

Maplebear stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

