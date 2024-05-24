Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.15. 18,752,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,595,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.