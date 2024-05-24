Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.22 and last traded at $183.65. Approximately 8,904,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 43,223,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 334,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 91.6% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.1% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 193,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

