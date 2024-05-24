American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon Sells 6,519 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

APEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,252. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

