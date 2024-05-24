Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 9.8%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 2,008,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,770,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Amigo Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Amigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.