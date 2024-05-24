Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.40-$1.60 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.03. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.