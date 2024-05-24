Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504,558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,889,000 after buying an additional 390,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,151,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,222,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ACGL stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

