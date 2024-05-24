Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

