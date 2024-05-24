ATCO Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
ATCO Price Performance
ATCO stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. ATCO has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $31.82.
ATCO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.