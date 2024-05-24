Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,960,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,922 shares of company stock worth $56,445,177 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

