Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.91. Azul shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 81,804 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Azul Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

