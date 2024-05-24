B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 260.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Gritstone bio Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 24,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.64. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

