Balentine LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Bank of America raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

ES opened at $57.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.