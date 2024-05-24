Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Steven H. Brunner Sells 1,405 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

BWFG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

