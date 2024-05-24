Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down to $56.72

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.72, but opened at $52.50. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 476,616 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,133,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $16,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

