Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Peter T. Thomas Buys 1,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 72,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,023. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

