Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Peter T. Thomas Buys 1,000 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 72,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,023. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

