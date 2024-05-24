BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 10,983 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

