BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,001 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ball were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $109,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after acquiring an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Ball by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after purchasing an additional 833,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,764,000 after purchasing an additional 381,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

