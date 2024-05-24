BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,359,000. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $199.58 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.16.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.