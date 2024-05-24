BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,689,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,237.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

