BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Reliance were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Reliance by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth $8,173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,721,750. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $304.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.86. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

