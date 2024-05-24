BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,448.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

