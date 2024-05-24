BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1,391.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,217,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,329,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

