BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,757,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $502.13 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.14 and its 200 day moving average is $440.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

