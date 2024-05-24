BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $498,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,495,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.