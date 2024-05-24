BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $515,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AES were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AES. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

