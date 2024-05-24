BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $515,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AES were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
AES Price Performance
AES stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on AES. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
