BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 305.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

