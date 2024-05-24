BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 315.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $248,139,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 162,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.