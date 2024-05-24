BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $185,299,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22,210.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.19. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.43 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.