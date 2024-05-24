BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 1,518 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 256.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $675,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after buying an additional 224,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after buying an additional 204,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $257.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $269.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

