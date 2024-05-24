BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE K opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $4,157,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,552,622.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $4,157,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,552,622.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

