BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,383 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE HLT opened at $200.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.54.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.