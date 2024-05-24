BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 28,549 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,549 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 310.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 74.6% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

