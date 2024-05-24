BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Trading Down 7.4 %

XPEV opened at $8.10 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.