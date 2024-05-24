BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

