Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.99

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 3.0 %

BMY opened at GBX 543 ($6.90) on Friday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 618 ($7.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 546.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,153.85 and a beta of 0.62.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

