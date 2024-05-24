Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.99

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 3.0 %
BMY opened at GBX 543 ($6.90) on Friday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 618 ($7.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 546.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £440.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,153.85 and a beta of 0.62.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomsbury Publishing
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Medtronic Dips: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.