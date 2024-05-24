Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.150 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Insider Transactions at Brady

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,982,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.