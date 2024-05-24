Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.080-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Brady alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,124,886.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.