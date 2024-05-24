Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.08-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04. Brady also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.080-4.150 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Brady has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

