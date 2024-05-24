Brett Laurence Lynch Acquires 952,000 Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM) Stock

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) Director Brett Laurence Lynch bought 952,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$33,320.00.

Brett Laurence Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consolidated Lithium Metals alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Brett Laurence Lynch acquired 1,192,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,760.00.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 14.3 %

CLM stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.23. Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 10.43.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.