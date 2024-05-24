BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $11.47. BrightSpring Health Services shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 28,565 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTSG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,580 shares of company stock worth $212,032.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $16,260,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

