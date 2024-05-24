British Land Company PLC (BLND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.64 on July 26th

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 402 ($5.11) on Friday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 421.90 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 379.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.31) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397.80 ($5.06).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

