Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1,252.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,106,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,941 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

