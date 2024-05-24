Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,541,000 after buying an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,703 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 147.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 176,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

